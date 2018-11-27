Raiders sign TE Darren Waller off Ravens' practice squad; safety added to squad

The Oakland Raiders signed tight end Darren Waller off the Ravens’ practice squad, they announced Tuesday.

Waller, a sixth-round draft pick in 2015 and converted wide receiver, last played for the Ravens in 2016, when he had 10 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns. After serving a one-year suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, his second such violation, he was reinstated during Ravens training camp in early August.

Stuck behind rookies Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews and veteran Maxx Williams on the team’s depth chart, Waller never played this season. But in signing with Oakland, which lost to the Ravens on Sunday, he joins the Raiders’ active roster and is entitled to a minimum of three weeks of salary, even if released.

Also Tuesday, the Ravens released undrafted rookie running back Mark Thompson from their practice squad and signed safety Bennett Jackson, whom they placed on injured reserve at the end of training camp. Jackson’s signing gives the Ravens another potential option in the defensive backfield, where safety Tony Jefferson and defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. have been dealing with nagging injuries.

The Ravens and Raiders face off in Week 12 in Baltimore.

