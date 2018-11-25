Ravens-Raiders by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 34-17 win against the Oakland Raiders in Week 12:

6 – Undrafted rookies in the NFL’s common draft era to rush for at least 100 yards in consecutive games after Ravens running back Gus Edwards went for 115 and 118 yards.

74 – Yards on Ravens rookie Mark Andrews’ catch-and-run in the second quarter, which is a franchise regular-season record for a tight end.

100 – Regular-season wins for Ravens coach John Harbaugh, whose record including the postseason is 110-76.

242 – Rushing yards compiled by the Ravens, marking the fourth time in franchise history that they ran for 200 yards in back-to-back games.

900 – Career points in 107 games for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, joining Gino Cappelletti and Stephen Gostkowski as the only players in NFL history to reach that level in fewer than 110 games.

