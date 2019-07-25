Ravens waive wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo on first day of training camp

The Ravens waived wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo on Thursday with a non-football-injury designation.
Adeboyejo was not present for the Ravens’ first day of training camp, and the team announced Thursday night that it had parted ways with the third-year player.
A troublesome leg injury last year kept Adeboyejo on the physically-unable-to-perform list. After undergoing surgery in May 2018, the former Mississippi standout expected to return to action four or five months later, but he wasn’t cleared to return until this past May, when he resumed work at offseason workouts and practices.
Adeboyejo was considered a long shot to make the Ravens’ 53-man roster. He was one of 13 receivers on the team’s 90-man roster entering training camp.