What are you more excited to see: the Ravens’ rushing attack vs. the 49ers front seven, or Lamar Jackson vs. the 49ers secondary?
Jen Badie, editor: Lamar Jackson vs. the 49ers secondary. Jackson and the running backs made it look easy against the Texans and Rams, who had top 5 rush defenses before facing the Ravens (as with the Texans, the Rams fell dramatically from No. 5 to No. 16 after one game against the Ravens). And the 49ers front seven pose a huge challenge. But what will be interesting is seeing how Jackson and the receivers attack the No. 1 passing defense. The 49ers are allowing just 136.9 passing yards a game; Jackson hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 5. Hopefully the weather doesn’t end up being too much of a factor.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: As impressive as Lamar Jackson’s improvement as a passer has been, what makes this offense run is Jackson’s threat as a runner. The 49ers front seven — and defensive line, specifically — is arguably the best the Ravens have faced all season. With Matt Skura’s season-ending knee injury and undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari stepping in for his NFL start, I’ll be paying more attention to the trenches.
Mike Preston, columnist: Actually, I’d like to just see a competitive game. But if I had to choose, I want to see the Ravens rushing attack vs. the 49ers front seven. The Ravens have been able to bully most teams but San Francisco might have the fastest front seven since the 2000 Ravens.
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Tough choice, but I think there is more intrigue in the running game. The Ravens’ offensive line has morphed quickly into one of the best in the league, if Monday night’s performance against Aaron Donald and the Rams D-line was any indication. If the Ravens rush for 200-plus yards again, game over.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: From an entertainment perspective, the Ravens’ ground game is always worth the price of admission. From a strategic perspective, though, how Lamar Jackson handles the 49ers’ elite coverage is more interesting. San Francisco doesn’t have a great run defense, so it feels like the game could be won or lost whenever Jackson has to drop back on third-and-long and move the chains. He hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 5.
Childs Walker, reporter: The actual answer is Jackson vs. the 49ers front seven. The Ravens quarterback hasn’t had many bad weeks in his NFL career, but the worst have come against teams with exceptionally athletic defensive fronts. The 49ers certainly fit that bill with Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and possibly Dee Ford flying off the edges. No team of late has been able to account for all the looks the Ravens throw, but the 49ers will offer one of the great tests of Jackson’s young career.
The Patriots (10-1) have a one-game lead over the Ravens for the No. 1 seed, but Baltimore owns the tiebreaker. Will the Ravens secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs?
Badie: Why not? Nothing seems impossible with this team. The Patriots have a few challenging games left (at Houston, vs. the Chiefs, vs. the Bills) and could drop one of them, especially now that the flu is apparently going through the team. The Ravens look unstoppable at the moment and could end up winning the rest of their games. The tiebreaker could ultimately end up being huge.
Oyefusi: I’d give it a 20% chance. The Ravens don’t look like a team that is going to lose before the regular season ends but the Patriots have done enough to stay ahead of the Ravens. If the Houston Texans or the Kansas City Chiefs can’t knock off New England in the coming weeks, the Ravens will be locked into the No. 2 seed.
Preston: This is still too early to call. The Patriots are at Houston this week and then host Kansas City a week later. It’s hard to beat the Patriots at home especially with the home cooking they get in Foxborough. The Ravens have a tough one with the 49ers Sunday but still have to play the Browns on the road and Pittsburgh here. Look out for the Steelers, they aren’t dead yet. They have a new QB in rookie Devlin Hodges. The kid can play.
Schmuck: That would be nice, but for that to happen, the Ravens probably have to win out since the Patriots have only two challenging games left and they aren’t going to lose both of them. I’m guessing the Ravens will have to win at Gillette Stadium to get to the Super Bowl.
Shaffer: I think so. The Patriots are depleted going into Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans. After that, they have to take care of the Kansas City Chiefs in a potential revenge game. In Week 16, they get the Buffalo Bills, who gave them some trouble early in the season. The Ravens have a demanding schedule, too, but they’ll probably be favored in every game through the end of the season.
Walker: The Ravens are playing better, but the Patriots still have a slight edge because their last three games will be a trip to Cincinnati and home dates with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
The Ravens still have a long way to go to win the Super Bowl. But where does this team rank among the franchise’s all-time best?
Badie: It certainly seems the most balanced, since the 2000 and 2012 Ravens were more known for their Ray Lewis-led defenses. But I think it’s too soon to say anything beyond it’s the most exciting stretch of football that Baltimore fans have seen since the 2012 Ravens started their march to the Super Bowl.
Oyefusi: As the youngest member (by far) on the beat, I’ll concede my memories of the Ravens truly dates back to the 2006 season. Anything before that, I’ve gathered information by reading, watching videos and word of mouth. One thing I’ll say is that this is by far the best Ravens offense the franchise has ever seen, which sets it apart from any other team. But teams aren’t remembered for what they do in the regular season. If the Ravens are one-and-done in the postseason, all we’ll remember is that (likely) spectacular Lamar Jackson MVP season.
Preston: Until this group wins a Super Bowl, they don’t compare. As of now, they are the most “balanced” in team history.
Schmuck: Well, not in the top two. John Harbaugh was right when he said last week that there can be no comparison between this Ravens team and his 2012 Super Bowl champion until this team wins a Super Bowl. That would go for the Ravens’ first title team, too, though this team is far more balanced.
Shaffer: I’m going to take John Harbaugh’s advice and not compare this team to any of the Ravens’ Super Bowl champions until it wins a Super Bowl title. But it would be lunacy to not consider a team with top-five offensive, defensive and special teams units, according to Football Outsiders, as one of the more well-rounded teams in Ravens history.
Walker: It’s way too early to answer this question, but no team in franchise history has played better through 11 games. According to the DVOA statistic used by FootballOutsiders.com to measure overall efficiency, the Ravens have been an all-time great team to this point in the season.
How concerning is it that center Matt Skura is out for the rest of the season?
Badie: It’s hard to say. Skura has done an amazing job over the season. But Patrick Mekari stepped into the role on Monday night in L.A., and the Ravens offensive line continued to play seamlessly and did a great job protecting Jackson. Whether Mekari can continue to play at that level should be clearer during Sunday’s game against the 49ers.
Oyefusi: That’s to be determined. It’s a good sign that Mekari was able to fill in against the Los Angeles Rams and get the job done without any issue, especially against a defensive lineman like Aaron Donald. The 49ers will have a week to look at film and try to exploit any weaknesses Mekari may have. If he can get out of Sunday’s game unscathed, it bodes well for the rest of the season.
Preston: It always hurts to lose a starter but especially a center because he calls out the blocking or designates the slides as far as pass protection. Skura was playing well in his second season as a starting center.
Schmuck: Obviously, losing a Pro Bowl-worthy starter on the offensive line is a big deal, but the Ravens have been plugging holes all season and the O-line didn’t appear to miss a beat when undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari entered the game and played 62 snaps against a well-regarded Rams defensive front.
Shaffer: For having the offense’s second-most complex job — after Jackson, of course — Skura has been the offense’s most unheralded player this season. Almost every snap is a pistol snap. He’s handled intense road environments without much fuss. And he’s been a steadying force inside. Patrick Mekari impressed in training camp, but so did players like Jaleel Scott. The speed and strength of the NFL regular season are at another level.
Walker: Losing Skura is a significant blow given how dependable the offensive line has been. Skura built himself into an above-average center and one of the team’s most durable players. Patrick Mekari played extremely well filling in for him against the Rams and has consistently exceeded expectations. But will the transition continue so seamlessly? It’s an open question. The good news for the Ravens is that they still have one of the best tackle tandems in the league and a Pro Bowl guard in Marshal Yanda.