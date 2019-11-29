Oyefusi: As the youngest member (by far) on the beat, I’ll concede my memories of the Ravens truly dates back to the 2006 season. Anything before that, I’ve gathered information by reading, watching videos and word of mouth. One thing I’ll say is that this is by far the best Ravens offense the franchise has ever seen, which sets it apart from any other team. But teams aren’t remembered for what they do in the regular season. If the Ravens are one-and-done in the postseason, all we’ll remember is that (likely) spectacular Lamar Jackson MVP season.