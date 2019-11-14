C.J. Doon, editor: The Ravens, but by a much tighter margin. It would be fascinating to see how coach Bill Belichick would adjust his defense facing Lamar Jackson for a second time in a few months. The Los Angeles Chargers had no answers for Jackson in their regular-season meeting last year, only to shut him down in the wild-card round so completely that fans were calling for Joe Flacco to come into the game at halftime. But Jackson is a more complete quarterback now, capable of having a perfect passer rating and a 47-yard touchdown run in the same game. There might not be any answers for him anymore.