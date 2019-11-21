Badie: Parts of it, which is unusual for a John Harbaugh team. Sure, Justin Tucker has uncharacteristically missed a field goal and an extra point in recent weeks, but he’s the best in the business and he shouldn’t be a concern. The Ravens didn’t even need Sam Koch to punt against Houston, but he’s landed more than half of his punts this season inside the 20. The return game is a different story. Cyrus Jones muffed a punt during the Patriots game, leading to a fumble, and was released. De’Anthony Thomas, in his second game as a Raven, muffed a punt against the Texans, though he was able to recover it. The Ravens can’t afford to lose the ball in a crucial situation. Plus, they are getting little yardage on their returns. That part of the special teams performance is concerning.