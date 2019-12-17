Childs Walker, reporter: Special teams. We know what to expect from the defense at this point; the Ravens give up chunks of yardage on outside runs and don’t consistently get home with their pass rush, but they make big plays and prevent opponents from finishing drives in the end zone. Special teams, on the other hand, has turned into a surprising wild card. The Ravens have performed especially poorly on kickoff coverage and returns, and they won’t want to sacrifice that marginal advantage to playoff opponents.