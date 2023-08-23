Five questions the Ravens still need to answer before season opener

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill gets away from defender during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Landover, Md. (Kevin Richardson )

The longest preseason winning streak in NFL history is over, halted at 24 games when the Washington Commanders beat the Ravens, 29-28, on a field goal in the final seconds at FedEx Field in Landover on Monday night. Coach John Harbaugh and his players won’t have time to dwell on it, though, with a quick turnaround as the Ravens travel to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night in their preseason finale.

That game, along with practice Wednesday and Thursday, will provide the final opportunities for players to make an impression before rosters are trimmed from 90 to 53 players Tuesday.

There are plenty of questions that still need to be answered with the start of the regular season just over two weeks away.

When will Tyus Bowser be back?

The outside linebacker was in attendance Monday, playing catch with fans before the game, as has been tradition. But he was also in street clothes, walked with a slight limp and had his right leg wrapped in a sleeve.

Harbaugh said he’s optimistic Bowser will be ready for Week 1, but the veteran hasn’t practiced this summer and is still on the non-football injury list with a knee problem, putting the start of the regular season in jeopardy for the 28-year-old.

There could be some clarity soon. If Bowser is still on the injury list following next week’s roster cuts, he will have to sit out at least the first four games of the season. The recent signing of Jadeveon Clowney could help fill the void, and since Bowser wouldn’t count against the active roster, it would potentially open the door for a player such as Jeremiah Moon or Malik Hamm to step in until he’s back.

Hamm, a Baltimore native and City College alum, has played well during training camp and in the preseason, registering a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles and forcing a fumble against the Commanders.

Who will be the backup quarterback?

At first blush, it would seem that Tyler Huntley will back up Lamar Jackson. He’s the incumbent No. 2 and has outperformed Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown during training camp, as well as in limited action during the preseason, before tweaking his hamstring.

Yet, Johnson, who bounced back against the Commanders by completing 10 of 12 passes for 145 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, continues to get a look from Harbaugh.

The 37-year-old Johnson has gotten a lot of work during camp and was the starter in the first two preseason games, playing a half in each. The Ravens, meanwhile, have been cautious with Huntley’s hamstring.

Who will start at left guard?

The competition for the starting left guard job remains open but has been whittled to John Simpson and rookie sixth-round draft pick Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, whom Harbaugh appears to remain intrigued by.

Though both have been solid in training camp and in the two preseason games, Simpson appears to have pulled ahead.

Simpson, who came over from the Las Vegas Raiders at the end of last season and has more experience with 35 career games, including 21 starts, has played 73 snaps this preseason and registered an 88.3 run-blocking grade and 75.6 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

There were also several standout plays for Simpson against Washington. On rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers’ touchdown catch-and-run, he had a nice pancake block. On a long run by Justice Hill, he held his block long enough to spring the back to the outside.

This decision seems as if it will come down to the final week.

Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo has played 35 snaps across two preseason games and has registered just one tackle, zero sacks and one pressure. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Where is the pass rush?

The Ravens had four sacks against the Eagles and three against the Commanders, but those numbers belie Baltimore’s general lack of pressure. However, with the Ravens not playing their regular starters, it’s not exactly an indictment of the defensive front.

If there is one player who has stood out for the wrong reasons, it’s David Ojabo.

The outside linebacker has played 35 snaps across two preseason games and has registered just one tackle, zero sacks and one pressure.

It’s of course worth remembering that he is essentially a rookie after playing in just two games last year because of a torn Achilles tendon. He’ll also be aided by having Clowney, Bowser and Odafe Oweh, among others, out there with him.

If anything, Ojabo’s lack of production (along with that of the rest of the reserves) shows that the Ravens are perhaps a bit thin when it comes to pass rushers, and they might not even have one elite rusher among their starters.

What about other positions?

Cornerback continues to be a concern, given a rash of injuries and lack of depth, though two players have risen amid the opportunity: Kevon Seymour and Ar’Darius Washington.

Seymour made a terrific play on a long pass to Commanders receiver Dyami Brown on Monday night, getting his head around and hands up to bat the ball away. It was one of many Seymour has made this summer as he’s gone from a likely bubble player to a possible starter while Marlon Humphrey (foot surgery) and Rock Ya-Sin (knee) are sidelined.

Washington, meanwhile, made a great play to break up a pass to receiver Mitchell Tinsley late in Monday’s game after having to return to the field because the Ravens were essentially out of cornerbacks. He finished with seven tackles and three passes defended and drew praise from Harbaugh afterward.

Depth at running back, on the other hand, is not a concern.

With J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Hill occupying the top three spots in the rotation, the Ravens will have a tough decision to make between undrafted rookie free agent Keaton Mitchell and veteran Melvin Gordon III. Mitchell has elite speed, has done a nice job returning kicks and can be a gunner on special teams. Gordon has played hard and has experience, but he has gotten stopped on a few short-yardage situations and has a long history of fumbling.