Five things to know about Ravens first-round draft pick Patrick Queen

Over the next few months, as the Ravens prepare to defend their AFC North title after a record-setting 14-2 regular season, you’ll hear a lot about the team’s first-round draft pick, Patrick Queen. In the meantime, here are five things to know about the former LSU linebacker:
A ‘miracle baby’
Queen is called a “miracle baby” by his parents. Why? Queen’s father, Dwayne, a former cornerback at Nicholls State, tried for three-plus years to have a child with his wife, Mary Sue. Then, a family friend advised the couple to let a pastor pray over Mary Sue. A few weeks later, she got pregnant, and Queen was named Patrick after Dwayne’s lifelong friend who died of leukemia. “Louisiana State University Tigers is your destination,” Dwayne told his newborn child.
He can play baseball, too
Queen was a two-sport star in both football and baseball at Livonia High School in Louisiana. He was a four-year starter for the baseball team, batting .380 as the team’s leadoff hitter and left fielder. South Florida and Central Florida even asked Queen if he was interested in playing college baseball, but he chose to play football once he got a scholarship offer from his home-state school LSU. He considered walking on to the Tigers baseball team before focusing strictly on football.
He was almost a college running back
A standout running back and H-back (a tight end/fullback hybrid) in high school, Queen recorded 1,487 rushing yards, 255 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior and nearly 4,000 rushing yards in his prep career. Tennessee recruited Queen to play running back in college. He grew into a four-star recruit and the No. 17-ranked athlete in the country and was the first player from his hometown of Livonia to receive an LSU scholarship offer.
From second-string to star
Though he was a highly rated recruit, Queen didn’t become a starter immediately at LSU. He made just six tackles as a freshman, and he was stuck behind future Butkus Award winner Devin White, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ fifth overall pick in 2019, as a sophomore. But White was suspended for the first half of a key game against Alabama in 2018 because of a targeting penalty the previous week, so Queen filled in as the starter. He recorded a career-high nine tackles in that game, convincing the coaching staff to start him at outside linebacker for the final three games. He had to keep fighting for his starting spot before this past season, but he won the job and grew into one of LSU’s best defensive players as the Tigers won a national title for the first time since the 2007 season.
Motivated by criticism
From a young age, Queen turned slights against his size and speed as motivation. According to a recent Yahoo Sports profile, when Queen was in 10th grade, his father said that an assistant coach at his high school told his son that he didn’t have SEC speed, so he wouldn’t ever play for LSU. Queen also said he used to screenshot media criticism and use it as wallpaper on his phone. “I still hear some of that same talk coming into the NFL. I see it on the media all the time, and that’s motivation for me,” Queen told Yahoo Sports. “My size, that’s a problem with some people. At the end of the day, I have the heart to be able to stop the run.”