Ravens position review: QB Lamar Jackson enters a pivotal offseason, and backup job is up for grabs

Whatever Jackson might get, and whenever he might get it, his contract is expected to be the most expensive in franchise history. It would also be the Ravens’ most important deal of this era; just look at how Joe Flacco’s NFL-record deal affected the team years after their Super Bowl XLVII triumph. DeCosta and his front office can’t offer what they estimate Jackson’s been worth to the organization. They have to account for his projected value in three, five, maybe even 10 years.