Ravens QB Lamar Jackson carted into locker room with ankle injury; ruled out for rest of game vs. Browns

It’s the first time Jackson has left a game because of injury since suffering a concussion near the end of the Ravens’ 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round last season. He’s missed just two games in his career because of injury or illness, having sat out the Ravens’ thrice-postponed Thanksgiving game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season after testing positive for COVID-19. Jackson also sat out the Ravens’ regular-season finale against the Steelers in 2019 after clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC before the game.