Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson named Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

“He’s definitely better,” coach John Harbaugh said after the game. “He’s worked really hard. I think he’s only going to continue to improve because he wants to work at it. He was a rookie last year. He hadn’t practiced much throughout the course of the year. He’s had a chance to be with the No. 1 offense on a daily basis and did a great job. But, again, this is just the start. It’s one game.”