Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson named Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his record-breaking performance in a 59-10 blowout of the Miami Dolphins, the NFL announced Wednesday.
It’s the first-ever award for Jackson, who receives it for his eighth regular-season start. Jackson led the Ravens in breaking franchise records for points in a game, points in a half, total yards and margin of victory. He also set a new career high for touchdowns, completion percentage and passing yards, and became the first player in Ravens history to record a perfect passer rating.
Going into the season, Jackson’s mechanics and ability to pass were heavily questioned. After the game, he quipped that his play was “not bad for a running back.”
“He’s definitely better,” coach John Harbaugh said after the game. “He’s worked really hard. I think he’s only going to continue to improve because he wants to work at it. He was a rookie last year. He hadn’t practiced much throughout the course of the year. He’s had a chance to be with the No. 1 offense on a daily basis and did a great job. But, again, this is just the start. It’s one game.”
The last Ravens player to receive the honor was former running back Justin Forsett in Week 12 of the 2014 season when he rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-27 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Cameron Wake was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week and Los Angeles Chargers punter Ty Long was named Special Teams Player of the Week.