OL Ronnie Stanley, TE Nick Boyle among Ravens on physically-unable-able-to-perform list

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Nick Boyle are among four Ravens who will start training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
Inside linebacker Otaro Alaka (knee), cornerback Iman Marshall (knee), Stanley (ankle) and Boyle (knee) were designated Thursday, meaning they are currently unable to practice. The Ravens will begin practice Wednesday in Owings Mills.
Players can be moved from the PUP list to the active roster at any time before the regular season. If they remain on the PUP list after the preseason ends, they would have to sit out the first six weeks of the season.
Coach John Harbaugh said in June that some of the Ravens recovering from serious injuries “might” be ready for the start of training camp. But he cautioned that the team “might want to wait a couple of days and get them moving around and doing football things to make sure. If anything, we’re probably going to err on the side of caution with those guys in the first couple of days, even if they are ready, but we’ll know more at the time.”
Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, whom the Denver Broncos released in May, after he tore his Achilles tendon, was placed on the nonfootball injury list Thursday. James, who joined tight end Jake Breeland and guard Ben Cleveland on the NFI list, is unlikely to play this season, but Harbaugh hasn’t ruled out a return.