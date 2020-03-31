With coronavirus battering economy, Ravens push back final payment date for season tickets

The Ravens have moved their final payment date for season tickets from May 15 to June 15, the team announced Tuesday, joining other NFL teams that have relaxed deadlines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Accounts that were set to make automated monthly payments will not be charged in April, the team said in a release, and will instead be deferred to May and June.
“We’re constantly monitoring the serious impact this public health crisis is having on our fans and community,” Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman said in the release. “Priorities have shifted for many people, and rightfully so. We hope this adjustment offers some relief at a time when families and businesses are forced to deal with more pressing needs.”
The spread of COVID-19, which has prompted lockdowns across the country and forced mass layoffs and business closures, could affect the Ravens’ 25th NFL season. Team president Dick Cass told the team website last week that offseason workouts were unlikely and that he’s “hopeful” teams will be cleared to return for training camp, in late July.
Season-ticket holders can email ravens.ticketoffice@ravens.nfl.net or call 410-261-7283 and press 4 to leave a voicemail if they have any further questions.