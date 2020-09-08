Ravens protect four practice squad players ahead of season opener against Browns

For the first time ever, NFL teams are allotted protection over a portion of their practice squad members.
With expanded practice squads of 16 players this season, teams can safeguard up to four players every week from being signed to another team’s 53-man roster.
According to the NFL transaction wire, the Ravens protected offensive linemen Will Holden and center Trystan Colon-Castillo, linebacker Aaron Adeoye and long snapper Nick Moore.
All four players spent training camp with the Ravens, as did the remaining 12 players on the practice squad.
As part of updated practice squad rules under the new collective bargaining agreement, two players from the practice squad can be elevated to the active roster per week. A player elevated to the game-week roster can be sent back to the practice squad twice without having to clear waivers.