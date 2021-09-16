Ravens promote veteran RB Devonta Freeman to 53-man roster, sign OL Foster Sarell sign to practice squad

The Ravens announced Thursday that running back Devonta Freeman has been promoted to the 53-man roster and offensive lineman Foster Sarell signed to the team’s practice squad.
Baltimore signed Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, on Sept. 9 to help bring depth to the running back room after J.K. Dobbins (torn ACL), Gus Edwards (torn ACL) and Justice Hill (Achilles tendon) had their season cut short due to injuries.
Sarell, an undrafted rookie out of Stanford, joins the practice squad after Tyre Phillips was placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Sarell is the second offensive tackle the Ravens added to the practice squad, joining Andre Smith.
Freeman had his best years with the Atlanta Falcons, had rushing for more than 1,000 yards in 2015 and 2016. He played six seasons in Atlanta, running for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns, and last season played in five games and ran for 172 yards on 54 carries with the New York Giants. His season was cut short by an ankle injury and he later landed on the COVID-19 list.
Freeman signed with the New Orleans Saints during training camp but was released along with new Ravens running back Latavius Murray.
Freeman joins Ty’Son Williams and Murray in the backfield while Le’Veon Bell remains on the practice squad. Williams held his own in his NFL debut, rushing for 65 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Murray had 28 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts.