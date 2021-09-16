Ravens promote veteran RB Devonta Freeman to 53-man roster, sign OL Foster Sarell sign to practice squad

Freeman had his best years with the Atlanta Falcons, had rushing for more than 1,000 yards in 2015 and 2016. He played six seasons in Atlanta, running for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns, and last season played in five games and ran for 172 yards on 54 carries with the New York Giants. His season was cut short by an ankle injury and he later landed on the COVID-19 list.