Ravens’ Orlando Brown Jr. named to Pro Bowl, a record-tying selection; Marcus Peters won’t participate

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has been named to the Pro Bowl roster, replacing the Oakland Raiders’ Trent Brown on the AFC roster.
Brown on Wednesday became the team’s 13th selection and third Ravens lineman, joining left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda.
Brown graded out as the NFL’s No. 25 overall tackle, according to Pro Football Focus, but was a top-10 pass blocker. He started all 16 games for the Ravens, who won 12 straight games to end the regular season, and played every offensive snap.
“He’s a hardworking kid," Yanda said last month. “He’s a great kid. He loves football. He loves being a part of it, loves the camaraderie of the guys. I’m happy to play next to him. He’s really improved in his second year and just taken that next step for sure. You have a lot of room to improve in your second year. You’re a young, raw player, and I feel like he’s taken those steps. He’s coming into his own.”
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters won’t play in the Pro Bowl, with Steelers cornerback Joe Haden standing in as an injury replacement.
Tight end Mark Andrews said Sunday that he would play in the Jan. 26 all-star game in Orlando, Florida. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram II, fullback Patrick Ricard, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, cornerback Marlon Humprey, safety Earl Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox also were selected.
With Brown’s honor, the Ravens have matched the 2007 Dallas Cowboys’ record for total Pro Bowl selections. And like the Cowboys, they did not win a single playoff game; the Ravens fell to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the AFC divisional round, while Dallas lost to the New York Giants in the NFC divisional round.