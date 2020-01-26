Ravens’ Lamar Jackson named Offensive MVP, Mark Andrews sets record as AFC tops NFC in Pro Bowl, 38-33

A pair of Ravens playing in their first Pro Bowl stood out among the NFL’s brightest stars.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and tight end Mark Andrews caught a Pro Bowl-record nine passes to help the AFC beat the NFC, 38-33, in the NFL’s annual all-star game Sunday in Orlando, Florida.
Jackson, the presumptive NFL Most Valuable Player, was named Offensive MVP after competing 16 of 23 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Andrews caught nine passes, a Pro Bowl record for a tight end, for 73 yards and a score.
And they weren’t the only Ravens to make plays.
Ravens safety Earl Thomas III had an interception, Justin Tucker kicked a 50-yard field goal, Mark Ingram had five carries for 31 yards, Marlon Humphrey recorded three tackles and a pass breakup and Matthew Judon added one tackle for the AFC.
The game also served as a tribute for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash early Sunday near Calabasas, California.
The Green Bay Packers’ Za’Darius Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Shaq Barrett and Detroit Lions’ Darius Slay got together following a second-quarter sack and faked fadeaway jumpers in an homage to Bryant. Smith and several NFC teammates did it again following a fumble early in the third.
Green Bay receiver Davonte Adams pointed to the sky and flashed the No. 24 on his fingers as an ode to Bryant's jersey after a touchdown catch in the third.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson led a prayer with teammates before the game in the locker room.
There was also a moment of silence for Bryant at the two-minute warning in the first half, showing the retired NBA star’s picture on the scoreboards while announcing his death at age 41.
Several players removed their helmets during the break. Others took a knee and seemed to pray. Fans broke the silence by chanting “Ko-be! Ko-be!”
Players checked cellphones for updates before and during the game, all of them looking for information and answers.
Jackson said during an in-game interview with ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters that he looked up to Bryant, and even received a signed jersey from the former Lakers superstar when he was drafted No. 32 overall by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL draft.
“That’s a legend, man. He did so much for the game of basketball. A lot of people looked up to Kobe Bryant, including myself. He’s a great player, and from what I heard, he’s a great person as well. My prayers are with his family.”
The AFC ended up beating the NFC 38-33 for a fourth consecutive victory in Orlando. The latest one might have been the last near Walt Disney World. The NFL is considering moving the game around, with new, multi-billion-dollar stadiums in Las Vegas and Los Angeles being viable options.
The play of the day was Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt’s 82-yard fumble return in the fourth. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell beat the Dallas Cowboys’ Travis Frederick and sacked Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on a fourth-and-goal play from the 9. Campbell stripped the ball, which Watt scooped up and went untouched the other way to put the AFC ahead 38-27.
The NFC had a chance to rally late and tried to take advantage of a new rule that allows the scoring team to retain possession by facing a fourth-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line. Cousins threw a deep ball that Thomas intercepted.
Campbell was named the Defensive MVP. AFC players earned $70,000 for winning the game. NFC players got $35,000 each.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 148 yards, with a touchdown and a pick. Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill connected with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark for a 60-yard score in which officials opted not to rule him down after two defenders touched him.
Wilson gave his NFC starting spot to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who is contemplating retirement. Brees said this week he will take some time before deciding on his future.
Cousins, Brees and Wilson threw TD passes for the NFC, which also allowed Ezekiel Elliott and Adams to attempt throws. Elliott's was picked off. Adams added two TD receptions.
The NFC’s top highlight was Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox rumbling 61 yards for a score. Minnesota’s Harrison Smith intercepted a pass from Watson at the 3-yard line and returned it to the 39 before lateraling to Cox, who took it the rest of the while.
No one tried to tackle the 310-pound Cox. Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton slapped at the ball for the final 20 yards.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.