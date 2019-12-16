Ravens quarterback and Most Valuable Player favorite Lamar Jackson received more fan votes than any other NFL player in balloting for the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Monday.
In the month of voting that ended Thursday, Jackson finished as the league’s leading vote-getter (704,699), far outpacing Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (539,768) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (468,838). Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (431,748) and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (406,477) also finished in the top five.
The Ravens led all teams in total votes received, finishing ahead of the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. They also had an NFL-high seven leading vote-getters at their respective positions. In addition to Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker finished atop AFC balloting.
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Tuesday night. Players for the all-star game are determined by fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting equally toward the 88 total players selected.