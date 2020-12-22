DE Calais Campbell, CB Marlon Humphrey among seven Ravens named to Pro Bowl

Seven Ravens were named to the Pro Bowl on Monday night, tied for the most by an NFL team this season.
Despite an up-and-down season in Baltimore, the Ravens had players from all three phases of the game selected for the AFC’s all-star team. On offense, fullback Patrick Ricard and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were both selected for the second time. On defense, Calais Campbell (sixth selection), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (second) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (second) were honored. And kicker Justin Tucker (fourth) and long snapper Morgan Cox (fourth) were recognized on special teams.
Only the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks also had seven players named to the initial Pro Bowl roster. Reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson was among several Ravens standouts who were not honored. Roster selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting equally toward the selections.
An NFL-record-tying 12 Ravens were named to the initial Pro Bowl roster last year: Jackson, running back Mark Ingram II, Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, guard Marshal Yanda, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, Judon, cornerbacks Humphrey and Marcus Peters, safety Earl Thomas III, Tucker and Cox.
Peters later pulled out because of an injury, while Brown was named an injury replacement for the Oakland Raiders’ Trent Brown.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has moved the Pro Bowl from an indoor event at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to a virtual setting played out on the “Madden NFL 21” video game.
