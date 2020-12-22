DE Calais Campbell, CB Marlon Humphrey among seven Ravens named to Pro Bowl

Despite an up-and-down season in Baltimore, the Ravens had players from all three phases of the game selected for the AFC’s all-star team. On offense, fullback Patrick Ricard and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were both selected for the second time. On defense, Calais Campbell (sixth selection), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (second) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (second) were honored. And kicker Justin Tucker (fourth) and long snapper Morgan Cox (fourth) were recognized on special teams.