Ravens' top-ranked defense well represented in Pro Bowl

Four Ravens will represent the AFC North champions at Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Three members of the NFL’s top-ranked defense will suit up in the annual all-star showcase, as will one of the league’s top linemen.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. at Camping World Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC (Chs. 2, 7).

G Marshal Yanda

Year: 12th

Key stats: 16 starts, rated No. 3 guard in NFL by Pro Football Focus

Summary: After playing in just two games last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, then recovering from shoulder surgery that limited him throughout the 2018 preseason, Yanda finished among the league leaders in snap count. He was again the team’s most valuable lineman as the Ravens transformed midseason into a smash-mouth, run-heavy team, earning Yanda his seventh Pro Bowl trip.

S Eric Weddle

Year: 12th

Key stats: 68 tackles, three passes defended, one sack in 16 games

Summary: Weddle earned his third straight Pro Bowl bid with the Ravens, and sixth overall, after a strong season leading the back end of the team’s elite defense. What he lacked in big plays — Weddle was often dinged by critics for his suboptimal speed — he made up for with his knowledge of the game and dependability as a defensive signal-caller.

Year: Fifth

Key stats: 105 tackles, five passes defended, one interception, half-sack in 15 games

Summary: Mosley ended what might have been his final regular-season game in Baltimore with perhaps his most important play: a last-minute, AFC North title-clinching interception against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. The former first-round pick and four-time Pro Bowl selection is now an unrestricted free agent after another rock-solid season in the middle of the Ravens defense.

DT Brandon Williams

Year: Sixth

Key stats: 34 tackles, one sack, one pass defended in 16 games

Summary: Williams, who is making his first Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Geno Atkins, led all interior linemen on a Ravens defense that finished fourth in rushing yards allowed and third in yards per carry allowed. He has missed just four games in his past five seasons, all in 2017.

The Ravens cheerleaders perform in 2018.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer