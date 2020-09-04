Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces a simple question after his season for the ages: What’s next?

“That’s a tough question. Because if you look at the season he had last year, it’s hard to say he needs to have more yards or touchdown throws and things like that,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “One, his biggest goal is to win a Super Bowl — that’s the biggest thing — and to do that, I think we have to be better in all phases. I think we have to grow upon last year. He’s got the capabilities. He’s the best player I’ve ever been around, and he works hard. So, I think you are going to see an even more polished and an even more ready Lamar than you saw last year. That almost sounds unbelievable, but the guy is incredible, and he’s a winner.”