Ravens preview: Key matchup, what’s at stake vs. Dolphins, plus what’s on the radar in Week 1

Miami is opening the season at home with a new head coach in Brian Flores, the former linebackers coach for the New England Patriots. The team is already in disarray, which is nothing new for Miami. The Dolphins have become a revolving door, with players coming and going quite frequently. The regular season hasn’t started and they haven’t shown any stability. The Ravens want to continue their upward trend after winning six of their last seven regular-season games in 2018. They revamped the offense around the versatility of second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens want to set a winning tone early. It’s hard winning the season opener, and there is a lot of pressure because teams invest so much time in drafting and building their rosters during the offseason. The winner of this game gets great satisfaction, while the loser has to wait at least another week to win. Losing makes for another long week.