In trimmed preseason schedule, Ravens would face Cowboys in Texas and host Panthers

If the Ravens’ preseason dominance continues this summer, it won’t be for long.
Pro Football Talk reported Wednesday that the NFL, in an effort to protect teams’ health and safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, is set to scrap the first and fourth weeks of the league’s preseason schedule.
Under that plan, the Ravens would travel to Texas on Aug. 22 for a game against the Dallas Cowboys. Eight days later, they’d face the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. The team’s preseason opener, against the visiting Buffalo Bills, and preseason finale, against the Washington Redskins in Landover, would be nixed.
The Ravens have won 17 straight preseason games, but teams have been bracing for the possibility of a shortened schedule. The NFL last week canceled its annual preseason opener, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Without organized team activities and mandatory minicamp this offseason, players are expected to need more time to get into football shape.
Training camp in Owings Mills is still expected to begin July 28, but concerns remain about the feasibility of full-team practices.