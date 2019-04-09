Ravens announce preseason schedule

The Ravens will be reunited with one old friend early in preseason when the Green Bay Packers and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith come to town.

The Ravens announced their schedule of four preseason games Tuesday that includes home games against the Packers, who the Ravens have not played in the preseason since 1996, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens will play away games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

In addition, the Ravens will hold joint practices with the Jaguars and the Eagles before the games. The Ravens held joint practices last preseason for the first time since 2015.

The schedule is:

Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 8 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium

Week 2: Thursday, Aug. 15 vs. the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium

Week 3: Thursday, Aug. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: Thursday, Aug. 29 at Washington Redskins

The team said game times will be announced at a later date.