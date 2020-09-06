Ravens finalize 16-man practice squad, including quarterback Tyler Huntley and safety Nigel Warrior

The Ravens on Sunday announced their 16-man practice squad after Saturday’s roster cutdown to 53 players.
The team signed the following players: tight ends Jerell Adams and Eli Wolf; cornerbacks Terrell Bonds and Khalil Dorsey; safeties Jordan Richards and Nigel Warrior; defensive linemen Aaron Crawford and Chauncey Rivers; offensive linemen Will Holden and Trystan Colon-Castillo; wide receiver Jaylon Moore; running back Ty’Son Williams; quarterback Tyler Huntley; long snapper Nick Moore; and linebackers Aaron Adeoye linebacker Kristian Welch.
Every player on the practice squad was with the team in training camp. No one from the Ravens’ roster cutdown was claimed off waivers, allowing them to construct their practice squad with players who have been with the team over the past six weeks.
There were just 17 claims — over the past decade, the average number of post-cutdown waiver claims league-wide was 41 — as a lack of preseason games left coaches without film to judge undrafted free agents.
The NFL and its players’ association agreed to updated practice squad rules in the new collective bargaining agreement that would increase the limit to 12 players in 2020. The practice squad is typically made up of rookies, players with two or fewer accrued seasons and players with fewer than nine regular-season games in their accrued seasons.
After the coronavirus outbreak, the two sides agreed to raise the practice squad limit to 16 as a precaution. Teams this season are also eligible to sign up to six players to the practice squad without limitations on their number of accrued seasons. (That is why the team was able to sign Richards, who has five accrued seasons.)
As part of the new CBA, teams can also elevate up to two players from the practice squad to the 53-man roster every week, allowing game-week rosters to be as high as 55. A player can be sent back from the active roster to the practice squad twice without having to clear waivers. A new exception this season also allows teams to protect four practice-squad players weekly from being signed to another team’s 53-man roster.
Carr signs with Cowboys
Former Ravens defensive back Brandon Carr was signed to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad Sunday afternoon.
Carr, 34, spent five seasons with Dallas before signing with the Ravens in 2017. He started all 48 regular-season games in three years with the Ravens, continuing his NFL-best active streak of consecutive starts by a defensive player (192). Carr has started in every possible game of his 12-year career.