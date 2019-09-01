Ravens finalize 10-man practice squad, including cornerback Maurice Canady and defensive end Zach Sieler

The Ravens announced Sunday that they have signed 10 players to their practice squad following Saturday’s deadline to cut the roster to 53 players.
Cornerback Maurice Canady and defensive lineman Zach Sieler highlight the group. Canady, a 2016 sixth-round draft pick, and Sieler, a 2018 seventh-round selection, both spent time on the active roster last season but passed through waivers unclaimed, allowing the team to re-sign them to the practice squad.
The team also added wide receivers Antoine Wesley and Sean Modster, offensive linemen Marcus Applefield and R.J. Prince, running back De’Lance Turner, tight end Charles Scarff, defensive end Aaron Adeoye and linebacker Donald Payne. All members of the practice squad spent time with the team during training camp.
Fullback Christopher Ezeala will remain on the practice squad again this season but won’t count toward the 10-player limit, as part of the International Player Pathway program.
Wesley and Modster were beat out by veteran wideout Seth Roberts and second-year player Jaleel Scott for the final two receiver spots. Wesley, an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech, caught three passes for 60 yards in the preseason. Modster, a rookie from Boise State, caught seven passes for 45 yards and returned one punt for 10 yards.
Applefield and Prince were part of Saturday’s final cuts, as the Ravens elected to keep nine offensive lineman on their roster. Applefield signed with the team as an undrafted free agent from Virginia. The Ravens signed Prince, a second-year player from North Carolina, after he spent last season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
Turner will start the season on the Ravens’ practice squad for the second straight year after leading the team in rushes (35) and yards (144) this preseason.
Scarff, an undrafted rookie from Delaware, caught two passes for 27 yards in limited action this preseason behind the Ravens’ stable of tight ends.
Adeoye signed with the Ravens this offseason out of Southeast Missouri State. The 26-year-old rookie recorded one sack and two tackles this preseason.
Payne was beat out by rookie free agent Otaro Alaka for the fourth inside linebacker spot. He blocked a punt in the team’s final preseason game against the Washington Redskins.
Meanwhile, the New York Jets signed a pair of former Ravens in kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik and safety Bennett Jackson. Jets general manager Joe Douglas was a longtime Ravens front office assistant.