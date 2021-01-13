Ravens OLB Matthew Judon, CB Marcus Peters miss practice ahead of divisional-round game vs. Bills

Two Ravens defenders remained sidelined Wednesday ahead of the team’s divisional-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) and cornerback Marcus Peters (back) did not practice after being estimated to be out during the Ravens’ walk-through Tuesday. Peters, who sealed the team’s 20-13 wild-card-round win over the Tennessee Titans with a late interception, missed two games in the regular season with a calf injury.
Defensive end Calais Campbell (noninjury-related) and running back Mark Ingram II (noninjury-related) also did not practice. Offensive tackle D.J. Fluker (knee) was limited for the second straight day.
The Bills’ injury report remained the same as Tuesday, aside from one addition: kicker Tyler Bass, who was a full participant with a hand injury.
Wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), quarterback Jake Fromm (noninjury-related) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (groin) were limited for the second straight day, while defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee) did not practice again.