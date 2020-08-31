12 Ravens not at practice as team nears deadline for roster cuts

With the deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players just days away, 12 Ravens were not seen during the open portion of Monday’s practice.
Wide receivers Chris Moore (finger), DeAndrew White and Michael Dereus; running backs Mark Ingram and Kenjon Barner; cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Josh Nurse; tight end Charles Scarff; linebacker John Daka; center Sean Pollard; offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.; and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike were all missing.
Many of these absences could be part of the first wave of roster cuts. The Ravens will have to trim their roster from 80 players to 53 by 4 p.m Saturday. John Harbaugh on Friday said the team was entering a regular-season practice format.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.