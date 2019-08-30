Ravens rookie Ben Powers starts at left guard in preseason finale; Marquise Brown struggles fielding punts

Rookie offensive lineman Ben Powers got the start at left guard for the Ravens’ final preseason game Thursday, one day after the team traded guard Jermaine Eluemunor and a 2020 sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2020 fourth-round pick.
Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was the sole projected starter on the offensive line who played against the Washington Redskins. Greg Senat started at left tackle, Patrick Mekari was in at center and Bradley Bozeman started at right guard.
Veteran receivers sit; ‘Hollywood’ gets crack at punt returns
Veteran wideouts Michael Floyd and Seth Roberts didn’t suit up for Thursday night’s game. Roberts missed two weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury but returned last Saturday. Floyd broke out last week against the Philadelphia Eagles with three receptions and a touchdown catch after failing to catch a pass in the first two preseason games.
Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that it was “a possibility” Roberts would play Thursday but also indicated there were other starters the team still wanted to see.
Rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown played after making his preseason debut last week.
The first-round pick out of Oklahoma got in-game punt-return duties for the first time but struggled with ball security. Brown muffed two punts in the first quarter after calling for a fair catch each time, but he recovered both.
Running back Tyler Ervin and cornerback Cyrus Jones were previously battling to see who would handle punt returns but it appeared that the Ravens wanted to see how Brown fared before the regular season began.
McSorley starts at QB
Trace McSorley started at quarterback for the second straight game, as Lamar Jackson, as well as a handful of starters on both sides of the ball, didn’t suit up.
It was the final chance for the sixth-round draft pick to stake his claim for the Ravens to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Harbaugh said earlier in the week that McSorley’s play warranted a legitimate discussion.
“Trace [McSorley] has definitely, definitely, earned the right to be in our plans, one way or another,” Harbaugh said on Tuesday. “We’ll see how it shakes out. We don’t know. It’s a decision that still has to be made, but I think he’s done everything he can do, for sure.”