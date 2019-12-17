NFL.com, No. 1: “More dominance by the Ravens. The victims this time were the Jets, a flawed and injury-depleted team that had no shot at containing Lamar Jackson, who probably locked up the MVP award with a five-touchdown night. Jackson added 86 more yards on the ground, breaking the NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback in the process. Before you judge Jets players for going full fanboy on Jackson after the game, keep in mind the guy handing out autographed jerseys is on pace to throw 38 touchdowns and rush for 1,200 yards. It’s been as historic an individual season as we’ve seen this century, so let’s excuse his vanquished opponents for soaking in the moment. Jackson’s dominance makes it easy to miss how great the Ravens have been as a whole during their 10-game winning streak. That includes the defense, which has allowed just 14.6 points per game since Week 7. This is the clear Super Bowl favorite."