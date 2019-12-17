The Ravens are riding a 10-game winning streak as they prepare to visit the Browns (6-8) on Sunday. Here’s what NFL experts and analysts are saying about the Ravens after they topped the Jets, 42-21, on Thursday:
NFL.com, No. 1: “More dominance by the Ravens. The victims this time were the Jets, a flawed and injury-depleted team that had no shot at containing Lamar Jackson, who probably locked up the MVP award with a five-touchdown night. Jackson added 86 more yards on the ground, breaking the NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback in the process. Before you judge Jets players for going full fanboy on Jackson after the game, keep in mind the guy handing out autographed jerseys is on pace to throw 38 touchdowns and rush for 1,200 yards. It’s been as historic an individual season as we’ve seen this century, so let’s excuse his vanquished opponents for soaking in the moment. Jackson’s dominance makes it easy to miss how great the Ravens have been as a whole during their 10-game winning streak. That includes the defense, which has allowed just 14.6 points per game since Week 7. This is the clear Super Bowl favorite."
The Washington Post, No. 1: “Pencil in the Ravens as the AFC’s No. 1 seed and just hand the MVP award to Lamar Jackson now. Even as he made history as a runner in Thursday night’s victory over the Jets by breaking Michael Vick’s single-season NFL record for rushing yards by a QB, his polish as a passer was on vivid display as he threw five TD passes in a game for the third time this season."
Sports Illustrated, No. 1: “Easy-peasy win for the Ravens after four weeks of beating teams with winning records. Lamar was surgical once again (15-of-23, 212 yards, 5 TDs, 134.4 rating), doling out touchdowns to five different receivers while the defense turned the Jets over twice.”
USA Today Touchdown Wire, No. 1: “They’re just one win from locking up AFC’s home field ... though it’d be a bummer if Lamar Jackson doesn’t continue breaking records thru Week 17.”
CBS Sports, No. 1: “They have their eye on the top seed in the playoffs and the defense is improving and should get them there.”
NBC Sports, No. 1: “With 10 consecutive victories and the league’s MVP, Lamar Jackson, doing things never before seen, the gap between the Ravens and everybody else is growing and growing.”
Pro Football Talk, No. 1: “They shouldn’t give Lamar Jackson the MVP award; they should name it after him.”
Yahoo Sports, No. 1: “If it wasn’t for Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews would have a good argument as the AFC’s best tight end. He has 58 catches, 759 yards and eight touchdowns. His 13.1-yard average is very good for a tight end. He and Lamar Jackson will be a potent combination for a long time.”
Sporting News, No. 1: “The Ravens crushed the Jets in their latest dominant victory. They are looking like the clear Super Bowl favorites and can cement that status with the AFC’s top seed in Week 16 by avenging one of their only two losses.”
Chicago Tribune, No. 1: “Lamar Jackson likely sealed up the MVP award with his performance Thursday night. Playing with a quad injury, he threw five touchdown passes and rushed for 86 yards. He has 33 touchdown passes and only six interceptions and has rushed for 1,103 yards. Only seven running backs have more yards this season, and Jackson is only 111 yards shy of 3,000 passing yards for the season. The only question now is if the Ravens can hang on to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. They travel to Cleveland this week for a rematch with the Browns, who crushed them 40-25 on Sept. 29, their last loss. The Ravens finish the regular season hosting the Steelers.”
Houston Chronicle, No. 1: “The NFL’s best team started 2-2 before winning 10 consecutive games. Lamar Jackson has 33 touchdown passes and seven rushing.”
Bookies.com, No. 1: “The Ravens keep on trucking, winners of 10 in a row. A win at Cleveland Sunday secures homefield advantage in the AFC. The Browns were the last team to beat the Ravens.”