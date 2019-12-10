NFL.com, No. 1: “Sunday’s win won’t land much airtime in what one can imagine will be an immensely impressive end-of-season highlight reel for the Ravens. But style points are overrated, especially at this time of year. In a game where Lamar Jackson threw for just 145 yards and rushed for less than 4 yards per carry, Baltimore still got it done, because John Harbaugh fields a complete team every week.”