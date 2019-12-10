The Ravens are riding a nine-game winning streak as they prepare to host the New York Jets (5-8) on Thursday night. Here’s what NFL experts and analysts are saying about the Ravens after they won 24-17 in Buffalo on Sunday.
NFL.com, No. 1: “Sunday’s win won’t land much airtime in what one can imagine will be an immensely impressive end-of-season highlight reel for the Ravens. But style points are overrated, especially at this time of year. In a game where Lamar Jackson threw for just 145 yards and rushed for less than 4 yards per carry, Baltimore still got it done, because John Harbaugh fields a complete team every week.”
The Washington Post, No. 1: “The win in Buffalo showed that the Ravens can go on the road in cold weather and beat a good team when it matters.”
Sports Illustrated, No. 1: “Even when they aren’t running circles around opponents, the Ravens can win ugly.”
USA Today Touchdown Wire, No. 1: “In their past two wins, over the 49ers and Bills (combined current record: 20-6), they have learned to win ugly, the exact skill a team needs to have in its quiver come championship time. ... Baltimore will play the Jets, Browns and Steelers to finish the season and has retained its status as the team nobody wants to face right now.”
CBS Sports, No. 1: “They just keep on winning and there is no argument they are the league’s best. The defense is getting better by the week, but Lamar Jackson’s hamstring is a concern.”
NBC Sports, No. 1: “The Ravens are rolling with a franchise-best nine-game winning streak. Lamar Jackson’s winning ways continue.”
Pro Football Talk, No. 1: “The best evidence of a great team is the ability to win when not playing at their best (and to shotgun a beer while doing it).”
Yahoo Sports, No. 1: “Lamar Jackson passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark against the Bills, and has 1,017 on the season. ... Even if Jackson sits in Week 17 he’s going to set a mark that might not be reached for a long time ... unless Jackson breaks it himself.”
Sporting News, No. 1: “The Ravens grinded away with more steady than spectacular offense to take down the Bills on the road, showing the gritty side of Lamar Jackson and just how much their defensive resurgence has meant to their recent domination.”
Chicago Tribune, No. 1: “They’ve allowed more than 17 points only once in their last eight games, and that suffocating defense complements a Lamar Jackson-led offense that is difficult to prepare for. ... Jackson has a quadriceps injury that is worth monitoring as the Ravens prepare to play the Jets on Thursday night.”
Houston Chronicle, No. 1: “The highest-scoring team in the league has a one-game lead on New England and the tiebreaker for home-field advantage.”
Bookies.com, No. 1: “The Ravens have met all challenges during a nine-game win streak. Homefield advantage through the AFC is in their hands now.”