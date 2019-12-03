The Ravens won a hard-fought game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, their eighth victory in a row. Here’s what NFL experts and analysts are saying about the Ravens, who have moved into the top spot in the weekly power rankings ahead of their road game against the 9-3 Buffalo Bills.
NFL.com, No. 1: “Welcome to the top, Ravens. ... Over the past two months, we’ve watched the Ravens drop nukes from above on teams that never had a chance. On Sunday, we learned Baltimore can we win a bare-knuckle street fight when necessary, too. ... The Ravens showed they can win when Lamar Jackson isn’t at his best. ... This is the best team in football — now we’ll find out if it can sustain this incredible momentum to the Super Bowl.”
The Washington Post, No. 1: “After convincing victories over the Seahawks, Patriots and Texans, the Ravens found value in being challenged and finding a way to edge the 49ers in the rain and slop Sunday in Baltimore on Justin Tucker’s field goal as time expired.”
Sports Illustrated, No. 1: “In terms of situational football, this was a good test for Lamar Jackson against an elite defense. Of course, he passed. ... He picked up first downs on a third-and-one and a fourth-and-one during the drive, positioning the criminally under-appreciated Justin Tucker for this difficult 49-yard missile that split the uprights with plenty of leg to spare.”
USA Today Touchdown Wire, No. 1: “Six days after they demolished the Rams in a 45-6 Monday Night Football showcase for Lamar Jackson’s talents, the Ravens found themselves in a real pier-sixer against the 49ers, who looked entirely capable of taking John Harbaugh’s team down. ... In the end, it was the efforts of the most prolific fourth-down team in the NFL that turned the tide. ... Justin Tucker’s 49-yard field goal as the clock ran out gave the Ravens a tight, tough win that positions them for the top seed in the AFC.”
CBS Sports, No. 1: “They just keep on winning to remain atop the rankings. At some point though, they will have to throw to the receivers more.”
NBC Sports, No. 1: “The Ravens have risen to the top spot because of Lamar Jackson. He is running the perfect offense for him. But as much as he runs, he is going to take some hits. Instead of complaining after he’s tackled, they need to be more proactive and limit the number of opportunities for him to be tackled.”
Yahoo Sports, No. 1: “Justin Tucker is the rare kicker who is fun to watch. When he lined up for a game-winning 49-yard field goal in a rainstorm, it seemed like a chip shot. And he made it look like a chip shot.”
Pro Football Talk, No. 1: “The best team in the AFC finally holds the No. 1 seed.”
Sporting News, No. 1: “The Ravens won a classic defensive matchup with the right touch of clutch offense and special teams. ... They’re now the unquestioned best team in the NFL.”
Bleacher Report, No. 1: “OK, so there’s no definitive proof that the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the entire NFL. However, their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday solidified them as the top team in the AFC and suggests they’re at least playing the best football of anyone right now.”
Chicago Tribune, No. 1: “With four weeks remaining in the regular season, there is no doubt the Ravens are the top team in the league. ... Now it’s all about playing for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.”
Houston Chronicle, No. 1: “The Ravens defeated San Francisco by three points at home to fortify their standing as the best team in the league.”