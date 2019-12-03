NFL.com, No. 1: “Welcome to the top, Ravens. ... Over the past two months, we’ve watched the Ravens drop nukes from above on teams that never had a chance. On Sunday, we learned Baltimore can we win a bare-knuckle street fight when necessary, too. ... The Ravens showed they can win when Lamar Jackson isn’t at his best. ... This is the best team in football — now we’ll find out if it can sustain this incredible momentum to the Super Bowl.”