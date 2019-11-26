The Ravens secured their seventh straight win, a 45-6 blowout over the reigning NFC champion Rams, that featured another historic performance from Lamar Jackson. Here’s what NFL experts and analysts are saying about the Ravens, who are ranked No. 1 or 2 in the weekly power rankings ahead of their showdown Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers (who are also No. 1 or 2 in many of the rankings).
NFL.com, No. 2: “Baltimore is a team possessed right now. The AFC North leader went into Los Angeles and absolutely shattered the Rams, who woke up Tuesday knowing full well there was only one Super Bowl contender playing at the Coliseum on Monday night. The Ravens are the class of the AFC, and they’re led by Lamar Jackson, who put some distance between himself and Russell Wilson in the MVP race with a near-perfect prime-time showing.”
The Washington Post, No. 1: “That was a dazzling show — again — by Lamar Jackson on Monday night in L.A., with his five TD passes and 95 rushing yards. The Ravens aren’t just winning. They’re beating good teams badly.”
ESPN, No. 2: “Jackson has revitalized a locker room, an organization and a city. ... With Jackson, the Ravens are 14-3 and field one of the most exciting attacks in the NFL, averaging more than 30 points per game. No single player has changed a franchise more this year than Jackson.”
Sports Illustrated, No. 1: “There isn’t a more exciting player in the league right now than Lamar Jackson. ... From here on out, each Baltimore game is a must-watch.”
USA Today Touchdown Wire, No. 1: “The Ravens made the defending NFC Champion Rams look like a high-school team on Monday Night Football in a 45-6 blowout, and Lamar Jackson continued a quarterback season the likes of which we’ve never seen before.”
Yahoo Sports, No. 1: “The Ravens looked unbelievable on Monday night against the Rams. Lamar Jackson is the most electrifying player not only in the NFL, but in all of sports.”
Pro Football Talk, No. 1: “When asking whether they’re peaking too soon, it’s also fair to ask whether they haven’t peaked yet.”
Bleacher Report, No. 1: “I’m at a loss for how to slow this team down, much less stop it. Lamar Jackson has become the NFL’s most indefensible player. Mark Ingram II is the proverbial bull loose in a china shop. The defense is playing with discipline and great physicality. To say that the Ravens are surging doesn’t do them justice, and if you love the game of football at all, next week’s home date with the 49ers is must-see TV.”
CBS Sports, No. 1: “Can anybody slow down Lamar Jackson and the offense? It doesn’t look like it. The defense is getting better as well. But here come the 49ers.”
NBC Sports, No. 1: “The Ravens brushed aside the Rams on Monday to take a seven-game winning streak into their showdown with the 49ers. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is going to pull out the stops with Lamar Jackson against his former team.”
Sporting News, No. 2: “Lamar Jackson is your MVP, and the defensive improvement throughout the season also has been impressive. Baltimore has looked great in every facet since beating up New England. Now it gets San Francisco at home to prove without a doubt it should be the ... Super Bowl favorite.”
Chicago Tribune, No. 1: “The NFL MVP is Lamar Jackson’s award to lose after the Ravens went to Los Angeles on Monday night and cruised past the Rams. Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has seen just about everything in his career, so the matchup had quite a bit of intrigue and the Ravens dominated the game from the outset.”
Houston Chronicle, No. 1: “Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes in the Monday night massacre of the Rams. His next test is against the 49ers.”