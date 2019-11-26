Bleacher Report, No. 1: “I’m at a loss for how to slow this team down, much less stop it. Lamar Jackson has become the NFL’s most indefensible player. Mark Ingram II is the proverbial bull loose in a china shop. The defense is playing with discipline and great physicality. To say that the Ravens are surging doesn’t do them justice, and if you love the game of football at all, next week’s home date with the 49ers is must-see TV.”