Ravens stay near the top in power rankings after bounce-back win over Washington

ESPN, No. 4 (No. 2 last week): “FPI chance to make playoffs: 96.1% It’s tempting to say this is too low for Baltimore. The Ravens have the second-easiest remaining schedule, according to FPI. Baltimore is favored by more than a touchdown in eight of its final 12 regular-season games. November presents the most difficult month, with games against the Steelers (twice), Colts, Patriots and Titans. But the Ravens have a favorable finish against the Jaguars, Giants and Bengals.”