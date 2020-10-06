Ravens stay near the top in power rankings after bounce-back win over Washington

The Ravens dispatched the Washington Football Team, 31-17, on Sunday in Landover to move to 3-1, bouncing back from a Monday night blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here’s what NFL experts and analysts are saying about the Ravens and how they stack up against the rest of the league after Week 4:
NFL.com, No. 3 (No. 3 last week): “Baltimore looked nothing like the discombobulated unit that was lit up by Patrick Mahomes, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in a game in which Washington never seriously threatened. ... The Ravens lead the NFL in points off turnovers this season with 38. They get another favorable matchup this week against the Bengals.”
ESPN, No. 4 (No. 2 last week): “FPI chance to make playoffs: 96.1% It’s tempting to say this is too low for Baltimore. The Ravens have the second-easiest remaining schedule, according to FPI. Baltimore is favored by more than a touchdown in eight of its final 12 regular-season games. November presents the most difficult month, with games against the Steelers (twice), Colts, Patriots and Titans. But the Ravens have a favorable finish against the Jaguars, Giants and Bengals.”
The Washington Post, No. 3 (No. 3 last week): “The Ravens had no trouble Sunday as they rebounded from the loss to the Chiefs with a routine victory at Washington. With the Bengals and Eagles up next, the Ravens should be 5-1 entering their newly scheduled Week 7 bye and then will have extra time to prepare for their rescheduled Week 8 meeting with the Steelers.”
Chicago Tribune, No. 4 (No. 4 last week): “The Ravens rebounded from a disappointing effort against the Chiefs and went down Interstate 95 to easily handle Washington. That sets up a divisional meeting with the improving Bengals.”
Yahoo Sports, No. 2 (No. 2 last week): “It turns out the Ravens still look good when they’re not playing the Chiefs. That dominant win over the Browns in Week 1 is aging well, too.”
CBS Sports, No. 6 (No. 6 last week): “They bounced back in nice fashion against Washington, but it wasn’t exactly a big-time test. Even so, you have to win those types of games and move on.”
Sports Illustrated, No. 7: “The Ravens got right against their neighbors to the south on Sunday. And while it wasn’t the most impressive win, a lot of people chipped in.”
USA Today, No. 4 (No. 4 last week): “Sunday provided further proof that P Sam Koch, the most accurate passer in recorded history, should be QB2 here ahead of Robert Griffin III.”
Touchdown Wire, No. 6 (No. 6 last week): “Jackson was still relatively limited as a passer with just 14 completions and 193 passing yards, but he torched Washington’s defense as a runner, and it was Baltimore’s rushing attack which made the difference. Baltimore has games against the Bengals and Eagles in which to expand Jackson’s passing before a Week 7 tête-à-tête with the Steelers that could do a lot to swing things in the AFC North.”
Sporting News, No. 3 (No. 3 last week): “The Ravens rebounded from the Chiefs to take care of business the way they usually do against lesser opponents such as Washington with Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and their traditional running game. The defensive issues are still a bit concerning in relation to the Steelers in the AFC North.”
Pro Football Talk, No. 5 (No. 6 last week): “The Kryptonite bounce-back game went much better this year than last year.”
Bleacher Report, No. 4 (No. 4 last week): "The Ravens are back on track after a blip against the Chiefs. Yes, Baltimore still needs to figure out the Rubik’s cube that is the Chiefs offense, but that problem will wait for another time (namely, the postseason). Lamar Jackson and Co. are clearly a cut above everyone else in the AFC.”