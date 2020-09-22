Ravens inch closer to top of power rankings ahead of Monday night showdown vs. Chiefs

The Ravens beat the Houston Texans, 33-16, on Sunday to win their 14th straight regular-season game, the longest streak in the NFL since the Carolina Panthers won 18 in a row from 2014 to 2015.
Here’s what NFL experts and analysts are saying about the Ravens and how they stack up against the rest of the league after Week 2:
NFL.com, No. 1: “That January playoff loss to the Titans is ancient history. This is the best, most complete team in the NFL right now.”
USA Today, No. 1: “They’ve won 14 consecutive regular-season games — their last five by at least 16 points — and this year’s dominant 2-0 start comes with an average margin of victory of 24.5 points.”
Yahoo Sports, No. 1: “The Chiefs-Ravens game next Monday night is going to be a beauty. No football fan should miss it.”
Bleacher Report, No. 1: “The Chiefs are 2-0 and the defending Super Bowl champions. And next Monday night, the matter of which of these teams deserves the top spot here will be settled on the field. But the Ravens have been equal parts dominant and impressive through two games. Patrick Mahomes has his work cut out for him.”
ESPN, No. 2: “All of the fantasy focus on the Ravens' backfield has centered on Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins. But [Gus] Edwards has outgained them in the first two games, producing 90 yards rushing and averaging 6.4 yards per carry.”
Chicago Tribune, No. 2: “It’s rare that marquee games are placed on Monday night anymore, but Chiefs at Ravens promises to be a doozy.”
NBC Sports, No. 2: “Can any team stop the Ravens? That AFC title game against Kansas City should be a barnburner.”
Pro Football Talk, No. 2: “They’re two wins short of 16 straight regular-season victories. The Chiefs stand in the way of No. 15.”
Sporting News, No. 2: “The Ravens have flown to similar heights with Lamar Jackson doing his efficient passing and running MVP thing again. They’ve enjoyed a couple of walkovers against the Browns and the Texans, but they finally get their rematch with the Chiefs to prove just whether they can be the AFC’s best again.”
Houston Chronicle, No. 2: “The Ravens have beaten Cleveland by 32 and the Texans by 16. In one of the best games of the season, they host the Chiefs.”
Sports Illustrated, No. 3: “We’re seeing Lamar Jackson develop a pocket presence that is so far beyond his age. He has completed more than 75 percent of his passes and his bad throw percentage is down to six — six! — through two games this season.”
CBS Sports, No. 3: “They rolled over the Texans, dominating on both sides of the ball. Now they get that chance they didn’t get in the playoffs last year to take on the Chiefs. Too bad it won’t mean as much.”