NFL.com, No. 1: “There’s an inevitability about Ravens games. Even when they don’t come out firing, you know they’ll get you. Eventually, the Ravens will come for your soul. We saw it again Sunday against the Browns. ... Lamar Jackson locked up unanimous MVP status with this performance, and since he’s not playing this Sunday (with the No. 1 seed wrapped up), let’s appreciate the greatness: 15 starts, 3,127 yards passing, 66.1 completion percentage, 36 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 1,206 rushing yards, 7 rushing scores. One of the best individual seasons in NFL history.”