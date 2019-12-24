The Ravens (13-2) enter Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Here’s what NFL experts and analysts are saying about the Ravens after they beat the Cleveland Browns, 31-15, on Sunday:
ESPN.com, No. 1: “Jackson isn’t just the MVP of the Ravens. He’s the best player in football. ... Jackson is redefining the quarterback position, and he’s finishing just his first full season as an NFL starter.”
NFL.com, No. 1: “There’s an inevitability about Ravens games. Even when they don’t come out firing, you know they’ll get you. Eventually, the Ravens will come for your soul. We saw it again Sunday against the Browns. ... Lamar Jackson locked up unanimous MVP status with this performance, and since he’s not playing this Sunday (with the No. 1 seed wrapped up), let’s appreciate the greatness: 15 starts, 3,127 yards passing, 66.1 completion percentage, 36 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 1,206 rushing yards, 7 rushing scores. One of the best individual seasons in NFL history.”
USA Today, No. 1: “They’re building a case to rank as an all-time great team. Just third to rush for 3,000 yards collectively, they’ll break 1978 Patriots single-season record (3,165) with another 93 in Week 17. The 24th team to score at least 500 points, Baltimore needs 37 more to crack the all-time top 10.”
Sports Illustrated, No. 1: “The Ravens got their revenge on the Browns, running Cleveland out of their own stadium after a sluggish start. ... But Mark Ingram suffered a calf injury at the start of the fourth quarter, something to watch for the No. 1-seeded Ravens.”
Bleacher Report, No. 1: “Not that it was ever in question, but Lamar Jackson solidified his claim to be named NFL MVP, throwing three touchdown passes and gaining 103 yards on the ground. ... Next week’s meaningless game against the Steelers will feature plenty of few Ravens reserves. But regardless of what happens in that contest, no team will enter the playoffs with more positive momentum than the Ravens, who have peeled off 11 wins in a row.”
The Washington Post, No. 1: “Lamar Jackson and the offense got off to an uncharacteristically sluggish start in Cleveland. But the Ravens used a flurry late in the first half to get back to doing what they do, and they remain on a major roll as the postseason nears.”
Yahoo Sports, No. 1: “It’s a little dicey for a top-two seed to sit starters in Week 17. That means key players will go 20 or 21 days between games. But it’s better to be a little more conservative than to see a Lamar Jackson get hurt in a meaningless game, so it’s hard to argue with John Harbaugh sitting his guys this week.”
NESN.com, No. 1: “The Ravens locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and now they rest. They’ll need it, too, with a few important guys getting dinged in Cleveland. Most notably is Mark Ingram, who might be their most important offensive player not named Lamar Jackson.”
Pro Football Talk, No. 1: “Lamar Jackson‘s next test will be shutting it down for three weeks and then firing up the engine all over again.”
Detroit Free Press, No. 1: “With three weeks until their next meaningful game, hopefully Mark Ingram will be ready for the playoffs.”