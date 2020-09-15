Ravens stay near the top of NFL power rankings after season-opening victory over Browns

The Ravens picked up where they left off after a record-setting season in 2019, beating the Cleveland Browns, 38-6, in Sunday’s season opener at M&T Bank Stadium.
Here’s what NFL experts and analysts are saying about the Ravens and how they stack up against the rest of the league after Week 1:
NFL.com, No. 2: “Is it possible that Jackson could be even better than he was in 2019? A scary thought for defensive coordinators across the league.”
ESPN, No. 2: “[Rookie linebacker Patrick] Queen showed flashes of being a playmaker with a sack and a forced fumble. He became the youngest defender to ever start for the Ravens at 21 years and one month old but proved that he knows his history by sporting a Ray Lewis T-shirt in his first postgame news conference.”
The Washington Post, No. 2: “Lamar Jackson picked up right where he left off in his MVP season. The big-play contributions by second-year WR Marquise Brown also were a promising sign.”
Chicago Tribune, No. 2: “Lamar Jackson can win himself another MVP award if he plays the Browns every week.”
The Ringer, No. 2: “Jackson ― and the Ravens offense at large ― showed us that they’ve got a few new cards to play in 2020. The team’s top pass-catching duo in particular look ready for liftoff to a whole new stratosphere. ... All told, the Ravens' offense looked just as good as, if not better than, the juggernaut group we saw last year. The main difference could be Jackson’s ongoing development as a passer."
Yahoo Sports, No. 1: “Lamar Jackson will be an MVP candidate again. Marquise Brown looks like he’ll have a second-year breakout. Mark Andrews is one of the best tight ends in football. J.K. Dobbins could have a big rookie season. And the defense is still nasty. The Ravens are not going anywhere.”
USA Today, No. 2: “They’ve scored at least 38 points in seven of their last 17 regular-season outings. And it seems QB Lamar Jackson’s command of offense is only expanding.”
Sports Illustrated, No. 3: “They are in the unenviable position of having to go through the entire regular season without being able to prove their doubters wrong until the playoffs start, but it was encouraging to see them pick up where they left off last regular season when they were thrashing teams.”
CBS Sports, No. 5: “The defense was dominant against the Browns and has the look for being improved from a year ago.”
Bleacher Report, No. 2: “Lamar Jackson didn’t just look like the reigning MVP; he showed further signs of improvement as a passer who’s comfortable in the pocket and driving the ball downfield. That makes the Ravens even more dangerous.”
NBC Sports, No. 2: “Lamar Jackson has put tons of tape out there. Doesn’t matter. Nobody’s figured out how to defend him and an offense catered to his strengths.”
Sporting News, No. 2: “Lamar Jackson showed he’s not interested in giving back the MVP to Mahomes with more top running and elite passing. The Ravens' new-look defense made a nice statement, too, by thrashing the Browns.”