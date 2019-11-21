With a 41-7 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens secured their sixth straight victory, moving to 8-2 and tightening their grip on the AFC’s No. 2 seed. NFL experts and analysts have taken notice of Lamar Jackson’s MVP run and an improving defense, ranking the Ravens at or near the top of their weekly power rankings.
Here’s what they’re saying.
NFL.com — No. 2: “The Ravens in their top gear can be a breathtaking watch. Although if you’re a team with the misfortune of having Baltimore on your schedule these last few weeks, the watch is closer to a horror movie in which you’re the doomed teenager trapped inside the shuttered amusement park.”
The Washington Post — No. 1: “Lamar Jackson was spectacular, as usual, against Houston. The most encouraging sign was that the defense also was very good.”
Pro Football Talk — No. 1: “The only thing that will derail them at this point is a Lamar Jackson injury.”
Chicago Tribune — No. 1: “Lamar Jackson surged ahead in the MVP race, throwing four touchdown passes in a 41-7 rout of the Texans on Sunday. Jackson is now the 7-5 favorite to win the award at Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas. He also accounted for 86 rushing yards in the win and has 788 on the season, the most by a quarterback through 10 games in the Super Bowl era.”
Sports Illustrated — No. 1: “Jackson did his thing, but a round of applause for a new-look Ravens defense under coordinator Wink Martindale that logged seven sacks, eight tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception against Deshaun Watson and a good Houston offense.”
Bleacher Report — No. 1: “Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are en fuego. The Ravens didn’t just beat a team that entered the game in first place in the AFC South on Sunday. They demolished the Texans, dominating every facet of the game for a 41-7 rout. ... It was arguably the most dominant effort of the season from a team that keeps blowing out opponents, and it led us to move Baltimore into the top spot.”
NBC Sports — No. 1: ″I know the Ravens have more losses than two teams below them, but nobody has been better over their six-game win streak. They are plus-114 in those contests. And, you know, the Ravens employ the league’s best player. Sorry, Russ. Lamar Jackson’s the MVP."
CBS Sports — No. 1: “They have clearly established themselves as a Super Bowl contender. Lamar Jackson is the main story, but that defense is improving by the week.”
Yahoo! Sports — No. 1: “If the defense continues to play at a high level and Jackson doesn’t wear down, the Ravens have the balance to win a Super Bowl. Though the Patriots will still have a big say in that.”
Sporting News — No. 1: “The Ravens’ winning resume and high level of play offensively and defensively, led by Lamar Jackson and their deep secondary, no longer can be ignored. They are the best team in the NFL now after their beatdown of the Texans adds to a November to remember.”
USA Today Touchdown Wire — No. 1: “[Jackson is] a great story, but the undercurrent that should make the rest of the NFL nervous is how well Baltimore’s defense has come into shape over the past few weeks.”
Houston Chronicle — No. 1: “The Ravens have won at Seattle, defeated New England at home and obliterated the Texans to prove they’re the NFL’s best team.”
The Score — No. 1: “Even the most diehard defenders of Lamar Jackson didn’t see what was coming this season. The dual-threat quarterback’s sophomore leap has been so enormous, especially as a passer, that he’s now the favorite to take home the MVP award."