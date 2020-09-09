Ravens near the top in preseason power rankings: ‘They are still loaded’

After a record-setting 14-2 season led by league Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are a popular pick to be one of the best teams in the NFL in 2020.
Here’s what NFL experts and analysts are saying about a team that enters the season with the second-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at 5-to-1:
The Washington Post, No. 3: “What can third-year QB Lamar Jackson do for an encore after his MVP season? Opposing defenses have had a year to adjust, but Jackson and the Ravens also could be a year more advanced.”
NFL.com, No. 3: “The Ravens have an embarrassment of riches in their rushing game, with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and promising rookie J.K. Dobbins. Citing that depth as a reason to turn Jackson into a pocket passer would be comically stupid, but there may be logic in dialing down the designed QB runs in an effort to increase the chances of having a healthy Jackson for 16 games and beyond.”
ESPN, No. 2: “Since Jackson took over as a starter midway through the 2018 season, he’s 5-4 when rushing for fewer than 70 yards. His focus in training camp has been improving his downfield passing, so when teams crowd the box, Jackson can make them pay with the big play.”
The Athletic, No. 2: “Reigning league MVP, strong on both sides of the line of scrimmage and a smart coaching staff. This could be a special season for the Ravens.”
CBS Sports, No. 6: “They are still loaded and they have the MVP in Lamar Jackson running their high-flying offense. They will be a playoff team, but it’s time to do something with Jackson once they are there.”
The Ringer, No. 2: “Baltimore is the easy favorite to be the league’s most unstoppable rushing offense again this year. ... I’m expecting Baltimore’s young pass-catching unit, led by Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, to take a big leap forward as well, providing a big boost for Jackson in the likely scenario he’s asked to throw at a higher rate this year than he did in 2019. Add in its strong defense and typically elite special teams group, and Baltimore is well positioned to knock the Chiefs off their block in the AFC.”
Pro Football Talk, No. 3: “Another great season is expected; the challenge will come in January, when the Ravens will be under increased pressure to win in the postseason after going one-and-out in Lamar Jackson’s first two years.”
Bleacher Report, No. 2: “I will say that the gap between Kansas City and Baltimore is huge. I don’t trust the Ravens based on last year’s playoff experience, and I’m concerned about potential regression with a target on Lamar Jackson’s back. They’ll also miss retired guard Marshal Yanda.”
Yahoo Sports, No. 1: “The Earl Thomas drama, in which he was cut after a fight in practice, hurts. Thomas is an elite safety, one of the best of this era. It’s hard to make an argument the Ravens are better off without him, even if Thomas is on the back nine of his career, but the move had to be made.”
Detroit Free Press, No. 2: “Gutsy call by an AFC favorite to release starting safety Earl Thomas last month, but the Ravens are still an easy choice at No. 2.”
Sports Illustrated, No. 2: “The Ravens didn’t actually receive a second-place vote in our poll, as those were split between the Saints, 49ers, Seahawks and Titans. But with so many voters putting last year’s top seed in the AFC in the third spot, they garnered enough votes to leapfrog those other teams.”
USA Today, No. 2: “Could release of FS Earl Thomas be a classic ‘addition by subtraction’ scenario? Watch promising 23-year-old replacement DeShon Elliott for the answer.”
Fox News, No. 3: “The Ravens, the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, are fully loaded heading into 2020, and will once again be Super Bowl contenders.”
NBC Sports, No. 3: “In a pass-happy league, the Ravens will try to win with an outstanding rushing attack, great defense and good special teams. They did lose Earl Thomas though.”
Pro Football Network, No. 2: “There are many remarkable numbers associated with the 2019 Ravens, including Lamar Jackson’s numbers. Still, the most impressive and maybe most important is that Baltimore, on average, went into the locker room at halftime with a whopping 7.2 points lead and lead by 5.3 points on average after the first quarter. Can they finish first in the AFC North again in 2020?"
Athlon Sports, No. 3: “Even if they don’t take the league by storm like they did a year ago, Lamar Jackson continues to improve his all-around game and offensive coordinator Greg Roman is going to be on a mission to prove a lot of folks they missed out on hiring him last offseason.”
Sporting News, No. 2: “The Ravens will be right on the Chiefs' heels in the AFC as they become a stronger running and deep passing team for reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. The defense has a nice mix of veterans and youthful energy to serve as a better complementary force, minus Earl Thomas.”
The Score, No. 2: “The Ravens boasted a championship-caliber defense before Earl Thomas' departure, so they shouldn’t suffer much after cutting the star safety following a practice scuffle.”