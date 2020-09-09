Ravens near the top in preseason power rankings: ‘They are still loaded’

The Ringer, No. 2: “Baltimore is the easy favorite to be the league’s most unstoppable rushing offense again this year. ... I’m expecting Baltimore’s young pass-catching unit, led by Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, to take a big leap forward as well, providing a big boost for Jackson in the likely scenario he’s asked to throw at a higher rate this year than he did in 2019. Add in its strong defense and typically elite special teams group, and Baltimore is well positioned to knock the Chiefs off their block in the AFC.”