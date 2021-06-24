Ranking the Ravens’ position groups, from weakest (outside linebacker) to strongest (cornerback)

Every NFL running back must wonder what it’s like to play in an offense like the Ravens’ and alongside a quarterback like Jackson. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are among the few lucky enough to actually do so. Last season, they seemed to make the most of it. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Dobbins and Edwards finished behind only the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb in average rush yards over expected, a testament to their efficiency.