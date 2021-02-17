Ravens position review: Safety tandem is set for now, but depth is needed

Clark and Elliott’s similar skill sets were helpful to Martindale, who was able to place them all over the field in a defense built on versatility. But the Ravens lacked a safety in the mold of Thomas, or even Eric Weddle, who had the range and instincts to consistently make plays on the ball downfield. The defense recorded just 10 interceptions, tied for fifth-fewest in the NFL, and Clark came up with the only one from the safety position.