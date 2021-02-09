Ravens position review: Massive hole at outside linebacker looms with top contributors set to hit free agency

The Ravens entered the 2020 season with an outside linebacker group that mirrored the previous season. But there was a reason for confidence that the unit would perform better. Matthew Judon was coming off his first Pro Bowl section. Pernell McPhee was returning from a season-ending triceps injury to serve as perhaps the defense’s best edge setter. Jihad Ward overachieved as a midseason signing. And young pass rushers Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson flashed their potential after their snaps increased in the wake of McPhee’s injury.