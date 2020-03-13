Ravens position review: After uneven 2019, defensive line requires work to match its customary strength

This is a position where the Ravens have work to do, just to get back to where they were last season. They’re working to re-sign Ward, who did not produce blow-away numbers but impressed coaches with his adaptability and ornery on-field toughness. They could also bring back Ellis for interior depth. The big question in free agency is whether they’ll go after a proven interior pass rusher such as McCoy or former Maryland and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson. Those guys aren’t plentiful and tend to be expensive, so we don’t know how such a signing would fit the Ravens’ modest budget, especially if they spend significant money on Judon and/or another edge rusher such as Jason Pierre-Paul. Beyond that, the Ravens will almost certainly draft a defensive lineman but perhaps not in the first few rounds, because they also have needs at inside linebacker, guard and wide receiver.