Ravens position preview: Redesigned defensive line looks to pressure from inside, set the edge

The Campbell trade was general manager Eric DeCosta’s prize move of the offseason. At age 33, Campbell might have seen his best days, but he thrived against the run and the pass in 2019, even as the Jaguars collapsed around him. His 6½ sacks (off from a peak of 14½ in 2017) don’t scream elite pass rusher, but the number is misleading. Campbell delivered 25 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss, which would have ranked second on the Ravens with room to spare. Pro Football Focus graded him as a high-end pass defender and one of the best run defenders in football. Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale recently described him as the best five-technique lineman in the NFL.