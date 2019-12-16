The Ravens will open up a pop-up shop at The Shops at Canton Crossing on Thursday, which will sell exclusive Ravens merchandise.
The store, between Skechers and Petco, will have its grand opening Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to a news release. Matt Stover, a former Ravens kicker, will be at the location for a meet-and-greet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“The Official Ravens Pop-up Shop will feature the largest selection of men’s, women’s and youth merchandise. Fans will find everything they need to support the team, including AFC North Championship apparel, outerwear, headwear, t-shirts, novelties and jerseys,” the team wrote.
The shop will be open Dec. 19 through Dec. 28 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Ravens cheerleaders, the team’s mascot, Poe, and “Ravens Legends” will make appearances throughout the week, and Poe and the cheerleaders will host “Holiday Pictures with Poe” on Dec. 23 between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The store will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.