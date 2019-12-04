A limited number of Ravens playoff tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday on ticketmaster.com.
Personal seat license owners have the option of renewing their PSL seat locations and parking passes for all home playoff games.
If the Ravens don’t host a playoff game this postseason, PSL owners can request a refund or apply the payment to the 2020-2021 season.
The Ravens (10-2) can clinch the AFC North for the second consecutive season with a win Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Arizona Cardinals. They can also clinch the division with a tie and a Steelers loss.
The Ravens can also clinch a playoff berth with a combination of results from AFC matchups this weekend.
Currently the AFC No. 1 seed, the Ravens have the inside track to home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, where they would be rewarded with a first-round bye and able to host two playoff games.