Not to jump the gun, but tickets for a potential Ravens wild-card playoff game go on sale Wednesday

The Ravens announced Monday that tickets for a potential wild-card-round home playoff game will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased at baltimoreravens.com/tickets or ticketmaster.com or by calling 410-547-SEAT (7328) or 1-800-745-3000. Fans may call 410-261-RAVE (7283) for ticket information.

If the Ravens do not host a playoff game, automatic refunds will be provided to those who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster.

The Ravens can earn the AFC North title and at least one home playoff game with a win Sunday against the Cleveland Browns or a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens could also finish as high as No. 2 in the AFC, which would secure a wild-card-round bye.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be in the position to offer fans tickets for a potential home playoff game,” Ravens senior vice president of ticket operations Baker Koppelman said in a statement. “Our city and fans are clearly ready for some postseason football at M&T Bank Stadium.”

