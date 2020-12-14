NFL playoff picture: What the early Week 14 results mean for the Ravens and AFC

With the Ravens facing the Cleveland Browns on “Monday Night Football” in Week 14, they had another chance to see the playoff race take shape before their kickoff.
Sunday brought mixed results for Baltimore. Two teams ahead of the Ravens (7-5) in the playoff picture, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, both moved to 9-4, while two others on the bubble, the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, lost. Miami dropped to 8-5 and remains in the seventh and final wild-card spot. Las Vegas fell to 7-6 and dropped to the No. 9 spot, allowing the Ravens to move up to No. 8 heading into Monday night’s game.
The Ravens, who face the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12), New York Giants (5-8) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) after the Browns (9-3) to close out the season, have the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the league, according to Football Outsiders. The Jaguars, Giants and Bengals lost by a combined score of 87-24 on Sunday. Entering Sunday, the Ravens had a 54.6% chance of making the postseason from Football Outsiders, a 68.9% chance from ESPN’s Football Power Index and a 64% chance from FiveThirtyEight.
The top two seeds in the AFC remain unchanged. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Dolphins, 33-27, to clinch their fifth straight AFC West division title. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who clinched a playoff berth with Miami’s loss ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, can clinch the AFC North title with a win and Browns loss. Buffalo would clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Ravens loss.
Here’s a closer look at where the Ravens stand in the playoff race in the AFC:
4. Titans (9-4)
Key wins: vs. Buffalo, at Ravens, at Colts
Key losses: vs. Steelers, vs. Browns, vs. Colts
Remaining games: vs. Lions (5-8), at Packers (10-3), at Texans (4-9)
5. Browns (9-3)
Key wins: vs. Colts, at Titans
Key losses: at Steelers, vs. Raiders, at Ravens
Remaining games: vs. Ravens (7-5), at Giants (5-8), at Jets (0-12), vs. Steelers (11-1)
6. Colts (9-4)
Key wins: at Titans, at Raiders
Key losses: at Browns, at Ravens, vs. Titans
Remaining games: vs. Texans (4-9), at Steelers (11-1), vs. Jaguars (1-12)
7. Dolphins (8-5)
Key wins: N/A
Key losses: at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Chiefs
Remaining games: vs. Patriots (6-7), at Raiders (7-6), at Bills (9-3)
8. Ravens (7-5)
Key wins: vs. Browns, at Colts
Key losses: vs. Chiefs, vs. Steelers (twice), at Patriots, vs. Titans
Remaining games: at Browns (9-3), vs. Jaguars (1-12), vs. Giants (5-8), at Bengals (2-10-1)
9. Raiders (7-6)
Key wins: vs. Chiefs, at Browns,
Key losses: at Patriots, at Bills, vs. Chiefs, vs. Colts
Remaining games: vs. Chargers (4-9), vs. Dolphins (8-5), at Broncos (5-8)
AFC playoff picture (pending Sunday and Monday night games)
Clinched a playoff spot
1. Chiefs, 12-1 (W, 33-27, at Dolphins)
2. Steelers, 11-1 (at Bills)
In the hunt
3. Bills, 9-3 (vs. Steelers)
4. Titans, 9-4 (W, 31-10, at Jaguars)
5. Browns, 9-3 (vs. Ravens)
6. Colts, 9-4 (W, 44-27, at Raiders)
7. Dolphins, 8-5 (L, 33-27, vs. Chiefs)
On the bubble
8. Ravens, 7-5 (at Browns)
9. Raiders, 7-6 (L, 44-27, vs. Colts)
10. Patriots, 6-7 (L, 24-3, at Rams)
11. Broncos, 5-8 (W, 32-27, at Panthers)