Which Ravens players have been sidelined due to the team’s coronavirus outbreak?

Eight Ravens players have officially been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week as the team struggles with a coronavirus outbreak, and more players are expected to land on the list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who tested positive Thursday for COVID-19.
The ongoing outbreak, which has reportedly infected players, coaches and members of the support staff, continues to imperil the team’s pivotal matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL already moved the game out of its prime-time Thanksgiving Day slot to 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
The Ravens have placed a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list every day since Monday. The list was created for players who either test positive or are exposed to an infected person.
On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that they had disciplined a staff member for “conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff.” According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, head strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders did not routinely wear his proximity tracker, which the NFL requires as part of its contact-tracing efforts, and ignored potential COVID-19 symptoms as he worked with players.
Any player who tests positive and is showing symptoms cannot return to practice until it’s been 10 days since symptoms first appeared and 24 hours since he last experienced symptoms. A player who tests positive and is not showing symptoms can return to practice after 10 days have passed since the initial positive test or if he returns two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.
A player who is deemed a “high-risk” close contact must complete a five-day self-quarantine and continue to test negative to return.
Ravens players have not been able to enter the team facility in Owings Mills since Monday and have not practiced since then, when they held a walk-through.
Here is a list of players who have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list amid the outbreak.
Friday, Nov. 20
Quarterback Trace McSorley: The team’s third-string quarterback was placed on the list after missing practice for two consecutive days. When asked on Nov. 20 about McSorley’s absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to comment and said McSorley was not at practice for a non-injury-related reason. According to ESPN, McSorley is one of several Ravens who have tested positive.
Monday, Nov. 23
Running back Mark Ingram II: Ingram was placed on the list after Harbaugh confirmed that Ingram was one of two players who tested positive Monday, which prompted the team to briefly close its facility before reopening later in the day. Ingram, who missed two games this season because of an ankle injury, has rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back J.K. Dobbins: Dobbins joined Ingram on the list Monday. The rookie leads all backs on the team with 380 rushing yards and he has scored three times.
Defensive tackle Brandon Williams: Williams landed on the list as a “high-risk” close contact after contact tracing was completed, Harbaugh said. It’s the second time this season Williams has been placed on the list. He was exposed to an infected person outside the organization and missed the team’s Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles while completing his five-day self-quarantine. Williams, the team’s top interior run-stuffer, has recorded 20 tackles and one tackle for loss this season.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee: McPhee was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and, according to ESPN, has tested positive. Arguably the defense’s top edge-setter, McPhee has recorded 25 tackles and two sacks this season.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Defensive end Calais Campbell: Campbell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and on Friday morning confirmed he tested positive, writing on Twitter, “Speaking from experience...you don’t want to catch covid! This virus is brutal! I pray no one else has to go thru this.” Campbell, a member of the NFL Players Association’s executive committee, said before the season that he considered opting out because he has asthma, an underlying condition that increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Campbell, who has missed the last two games because of a calf strain, has 24 tackles and four sacks this season.
Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari: Mekari was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and according to ESPN, has tested positive. Mekari has started three games at right guard this season and once at center.
Offensive lineman Matt Skura: Skura was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and, according to ESPN, has tested positive. Skura started the first nine games of the season at center before he was benched Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in favor of Mekari.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Defensive end Jihad Ward: Ward was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and, according to ESPN, has tested positive. He is one of four Ravens, including Jackson, who returned a positive test Thursday. Ward, who has been inactive the last four games, has recorded 12 tackles and one sack this season
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.
