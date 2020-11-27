Which Ravens players have been sidelined due to the team’s coronavirus outbreak?

Defensive end Calais Campbell: Campbell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and on Friday morning confirmed he tested positive, writing on Twitter, “Speaking from experience...you don’t want to catch covid! This virus is brutal! I pray no one else has to go thru this.” Campbell, a member of the NFL Players Association’s executive committee, said before the season that he considered opting out because he has asthma, an underlying condition that increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Campbell, who has missed the last two games because of a calf strain, has 24 tackles and four sacks this season.